Vaccinating kids for COVID-19 poses additional challenges for officials

Experts anticipate the shot will be available to young teens in May or June. Those working on the ground are waiting to see formal guidance from the Biden administration.

“We have to start talking about it. Getting kids vaccinated, getting adolescents vaccinated is the next big frontier,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.

A central concern is how to ensure that minorities have opportunities to get vaccinated. The virus is already disproportionately hurting kids in communities of color. Black and Hispanic children under age 14 are both 3.3 times more likely to die of COVID-19 compared with white children the same age, according to data from the COVKID Project.

Sara Bode, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Council on School Health, said the AAP plans to soon release recommendations about setting up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools to reach more kids. These recommendations would be made in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“You’re going to end up with school districts that have an 80 percent vaccination rate and school districts that have a 10 percent vaccination rate of their student population. And those same school districts that are at the 10 percent are likely the same districts that have struggled to get back to in-person learning,” Bode said, warning about what will happen if vaccines aren’t offered in schools.