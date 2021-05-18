House sends anti-Asian hate crimes bill to Biden

A bipartisan bill meant to target a rise in violence against Asian Americans and make it easier to report hate crimes cleared the House on Tuesday, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The 364-62 vote followed a monthslong push spearheaded by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus to address perceived shortfalls in the federal response to a spike in hate crimes directed at Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic. The advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate has tracked more than 6,600 incidents of verbal attacks, physical assaults and other incidents targeted at Asian Americans from March 2020 to March 2021.

“Since the start of this pandemic, Asian Americans have been terrified by the near daily attacks in our communities … [which] brought national attention to this issue, but it also showed that our national response to combating hate crimes is lacking,” CAPAC Chair Judy Chu, D-Calif., said on the House floor.

The Senate passed the bill last month, 94-1, after a number of amendments were added, including one incorporating language from a proposal by Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., D-Va., to update the nation’s hate crimes tracking law.

