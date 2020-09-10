Asian American communities fall behind in pandemic recovery

Andy Ton has enjoyed having a busy barbershop since founding the Vienna, Virginia, business 18 years ago. Fathers often came with sons, and families chatted while waiting their turn.

Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, haircuts happen by appointment only, with no one else allowed in. They also generate only half the previous revenue since the shop reopened after being remodeled to safely accommodate customers.

“At the moment, we don’t see a lot of people coming back, because they’re afraid of the virus, of corona,” Ton said.

Access to the Paycheck Protection Program and other Small Business Administration loans helped him through the lockdown earlier this year. An immigrant from Vietnam, Ton is among the lucky ones: Federal data shows that Asian American-owned businesses, as well as those owned by immigrants, have been hit harder amid the pandemic than those owned by their white counterparts.

The jobless rate among Asian Americans as a whole spiked to record levels this year. At 10.7 percent in August, it was still higher than at the height of the Great Recession more than a decade ago. Asian Americans now face the highest unemployment they’ve seen on record and a decline in working business owners twice that of whites.