Cheney promises to fight on, while McCarthy covets the speakership

On Jan. 13, Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the invasion of the Capitol a week earlier by a mob of his supporters attempting to disrupt the counting of electoral votes.

Democrats framed the Republicans’ choice in removing Cheney as a binary one, between embrace of the former president’s relentless campaign to show that the election was stolen from him and Cheney’s vigorous denunciation of what she called Trump’s “crusade to undermine our democracy.”

But McCarthy is focused on the election next year, not the one in 2024. He’s aiming for a third path in which Republicans refuse to talk about Trump’s behavior, but use his star power as much as possible to keep GOP voters engaged. He wants to keep his caucus trained on making him speaker by making the 2022 midterms about Democrats’ failings.

For McCarthy, ousting Cheney wasn’t about embracing Trump’s obsession with 2020, but moving past it. “I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election,” McCarthy said the day of the conference vote to remove Cheney from her leadership post. “I think that is all over with.”

McCarthy now craves the strength of purpose derived from getting his party to fight proposals they oppose. History has shown that is easier, and in politics more powerful, than fighting for policies on which a party’s factions can reluctantly agree. In other words, it is easier to unite in opposition than to stay united in power.