Biden administration to reunite first group of migrant families

The Biden administration this week will reunite its first group of migrant families who were separated at the border under the Trump administration, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday.

The announcement marks the first public update on the efforts of the administration’s task force, created via executive order in early February, dedicated to locating and reunifying migrant families separated by U.S. border officials during the former Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy on unauthorized border crossings.

[Biden orders call for sweeping review of immigration system]

“The Family Reunification Task Force has been working day and night, across the federal government and with counsel for the families and our foreign partners, to address the prior administration’s cruel separation of children from their parents,” Mayorkas, who chairs the task force, said in a statement.

He also indicated that parents deported without their kids may have the opportunity to return to the U.S.