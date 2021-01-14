Watchdog: Jeff Sessions, Justice aides led ‘zero tolerance’ policy

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions knew in advance that the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy in 2018 would lead to family separations at the southern border yet moved forward with rolling it out, according to a report released Thursday by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

The government also failed to adequately prepare for and manage the policy’s implementation, leading to more than 3,000 children being separated from their parents, the report said.

The Justice Department's "single-minded focus on increasing prosecutions came at the expense of careful and appropriate consideration of the impact that prosecution of family unit adults and family separations would have on children traveling with them and the government's ability to later reunite the children with their parents," the report said.

The “zero tolerance” policy called for criminally prosecuting every adult captured illegally crossing the border. Even before the policy was officially rolled out in April 2018, Justice Department officials knew of various challenges that could result from increased immigration prosecutions and family separations, the federal watchdog concluded, “but they did not attempt to address many of those issues until after the policy was issued."

The policy was created with the direct input of Sessions, starkly contrasting with statements previously made by Justice officials who insisted it came directly from Department of Homeland Security leaders, according to the report.