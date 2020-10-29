Emails show internal agency confusion on family separations

Internal Trump administration records released Thursday by the House Judiciary Committee reveal new details on how the White House separated migrant families at the border and shielded details of the practice from agency partners responsible for the children taken from their parents.

The documents were made public for the first time as a part of a report on an investigation of family separations launched by committee Democrats in January 2019. They include emails between top Health and Human Services Department officials questioning Department of Homeland Security efforts over separation and reunification efforts.

Altogether, the records demonstrate how top DHS officials — particularly in Customs and Border Protection — played a central role in implementing the policy. They also show how they considered separating families even after a court blocked the practice and ordered children to be reunited with their relatives. The report notes that more than 860 complaints, many from HHS employees, were filed over the issue to the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Trump administration officials, who were not provided a draft of the report prior to its release, were not immediately available for comment.