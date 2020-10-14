Immigrants punished for not cleaning detention center, court papers suggest

Newly released documents suggest staff at a privately-run immigrant detention center in Colorado punished detainees with solitary confinement for failing to obey orders to clean the facility without pay.

Critics, including plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the facility's operator, say the revelations show potential violations of government detention standards, and contradict testimony of the company's executives to Congress earlier this year.

The unsealed court documents are part of a class action lawsuit filed by current and former detainees against GEO Group Inc., which runs the Aurora Detention Center in Colorado and other facilities under contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The previously confidential incidents suggest that staff at the Aurora center coerced detainees to clean areas without pay, and punished those who refused.

According to ICE rules, cleaning the immediate area around the detainee’s bed is mandatory. Specifically, detainees are required to make their beds, take down any items hanging over it, and keep the surrounding floor clean of papers and debris.