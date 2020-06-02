Homeland Security grossly understated family separations, watchdog says

Customs and Border Protection separated dozens more migrant children at ports of entry in 2018 than it publicly attested to at the height of the Trump administration's so-called zero tolerance policy, according to a new report published Tuesday by the Homeland Security Department's internal watchdog.

The department’s Office of Inspector General identified at least 60 families that were separated in 2018, while CBP claimed it had separated only seven asylum-seeking parents from their children. The report looked at a specific two-month period, from May 6 to July 9.

In its report, the OIG notes that more than half of the separations were based solely on prior immigration violations of the parents, which was “inconsistent with official DHS public messages.” As a result, 40 children — the youngest of whom was 5 months old — were separated from their parents in contradiction to stated government practice.

In its response to the findings, CBP took issue with the inspector general's suggestion “that CBP personnel separated families without regard for the health, welfare, safety, and reunification of inadmissible asylum-seeking applicants for admission, which is incorrect.”

“CBP is committed to the care and processing of individuals in its custody with the utmost dignity and respect, and has taken steps to ensure an enhanced standard of care in response to the humanitarian crisis at the Southwest Border,” senior CBP official, Henry A. Moak, Jr., said in the formal response, which was included in the report's appendix.