Biden orders call for sweeping review of immigration system

Continuing to take aim at the prior administration’s asylum policies and legal immigration restrictions, President Joe Biden signed executives orders Tuesday intended to fulfill a campaign promise of addressing families separated at the border, as well as halting certain fast-tracked deportations.

One of Biden’s orders establishes a task force, led by the Homeland Security secretary, to locate and reunite families separated under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. Another aims to address root causes of Central American migration and improve the asylum system, while the third calls for a review of former President Donald Trump's policies restricting the green card and citizenship processes.

Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden signed the orders just hours after the Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“There’s a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders I have signed. I’m not making new law, I'm eliminating bad policy,” Biden said as he signed the orders.

In addition to creating the reunification task force, the orders pave the way for dismantling much of the immigration regime Trump left in place.