Biden walks political tightrope in drug pricing dispute

Both Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said drug pricing would be a priority in the upcoming package, but Pelosi was noncommittal in a Thursday press conference, saying the caucus was “united” around Biden’s plan.

“What is in one bill or another is not really what is important,” Pelosi said. “What is the path that we are on to accomplish what we need to accomplish to do what we said for the people?”

Work on plans to lower drug prices is already beginning. The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to hold a subcommittee hearing on drug costs next week, after Pelosi and other House leaders reintroduced their signature bill to let Medicare negotiate drug prices.

“It is unacceptable that Americans pay three or four times more than people in other countries do for the exact same prescription drugs,” Energy and Commerce Chair Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said Wednesday in a statement. “It’s critical that we level the playing field by giving the federal government the ability to negotiate lower prescription drug costs, and this will be one of my top priorities as we work to pass the American Families Plan.”

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said lawmakers will look at “every possible vehicle” as a way to move drug pricing legislation.