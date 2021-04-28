White House readies $1.8 trillion family aid plan, tax increases

The Biden administration will unveil a sweeping initiative Wednesday designed to reduce child poverty, help women return to the workforce, and accelerate an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal, estimated to cost $1.8 trillion over a decade, would provide for universal pre-kindergarten, two years of tuition-free community college, more affordable child care, paid family and medical leave for workers, and an extension of an expanded child tax credit, among other things.

Financing for the plan would come from tax increases on upper-income households and increased IRS enforcement of tax compliance. The top marginal income tax rate would increase from 37 percent to 39.6 percent — the rate that existed before the Republican tax cuts of 2017. The capital gains tax rate paid by millionaires would increase from 20 percent to 39.6 percent, matching the rate to be paid on ordinary income.

And while the White House isn't yet dusting off a campaign plan to expand the estate tax, the administration is proposing a radical change that would nonetheless hit wealthy heirs hard.

The proposal would require a capital gains tax on the increase in value of inherited assets since the decedent first purchased them, in some cases decades earlier. Farms and family-owned businesses would get an exemption as long as the heirs continue to run the business, and there'd a general exclusion from the tax for up to $2.5 million per married couple if a primary residence is passed down.