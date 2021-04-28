Fashion statements fizzle out at Biden’s joint address

President Joe Biden delivered a historic joint address Wednesday, telling the nation, “We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy — pandemic and pain — and ‘We the People’ did not flinch.”

More important for the 200 members of Congress in attendance, though, was the opportunity to steal some of the national spotlight.

In normal years, members enlist human props called guests — usually some inspiring person who has suffered some tragedy that the lawmaker’s bill would have prevented — in an attempt to garner a little media attention. But — and stop us if you’ve heard this before — this is not a normal year.

COVID-19 restrictions cut attendance down from the regular crowd of around 1,000, meaning there weren’t enough invites for even half of Congress, let alone their typical coterie of walking, talking campaign ads.

So, how do you draw the camera’s eye if you don’t have a prop in person form to dangle in front of a cable news producer? You make a statement, of course — a fashion statement.