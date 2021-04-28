Even the guests are going virtual for Biden’s speech in front of Congress

Presidents love to acknowledge their guests when speaking in front of Congress, calling on people to stand and wave as the crowd applauds, or surprise them like that one time then-President Donald Trump gave Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Joe Biden won’t get the chance to do any of that.

The attendance list for Biden’s Wednesday night speech in the House chamber is so tightly controlled because of pandemic-related social distancing rules that even many members of Congress won’t be able to attend.

“In a typical year, many of us would invite guests from our states and our districts to join us to sit in the chamber. COVID-19 protocols mean this year in-person attendance is very limited,” said Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell at a news conference Tuesday.

She was there to introduce — virtually, of course — a temporary solution. Guests may be out this year, but “virtual guests” are in.

It won’t be like the NBA “bubble” or other sporting events, where cardboard cutouts of fans dotted stadiums, or TV screens were tuned to fans videoing in to cheer from their couches.