Urgent Capitol security needs put spotlight on ‘sleepy’ spending bill

A draft of an emergency supplemental spending bill for Capitol security and costs associated with the Jan. 6 attack on Congress is circulating in the House and could see floor action as soon as next month.

House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, has draft text but wouldn’t disclose the topline number, given that other committee members hadn’t seen the draft yet.

The draft is focused on recommendations made by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, according to Ryan, along with funding for additional Capitol Police positions, mental health support for the force and repairs and “hardening” of windows and doors at the Capitol.

Honoré’s report on the shortfalls and failures on Jan. 6 was released in early March and urged Congress to revamp its security apparatus by adding hundreds of new police officers, creating a quick-reaction force and installing a new mobile and retractable fencing system.

“We are trying to take into consideration understanding what happened, how do we account for that and what we need to do to prevent this from happening again,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said on Thursday.