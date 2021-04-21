Capitol Police request for dramatic budget boost met with skepticism on Hill

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman wants a budget increase of more than $100 million as the force works to address rising member threats and bolster staffing while overworked officers continue to grapple with the trauma they endured defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Pittman told the Senate Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday that the department needs $619.2 million for fiscal 2022, a dramatic jump from the previous year’s budget of $515.5 million.

The request comes at a time of unprecedented hardship for the department that includes the armed insurrection, three officer deaths and a recent announcement that it is undertaking a national search for its chief.

Over the first four months of 2021, threats against members of Congress have increased by 64 percent over the same time frame in 2020, Pittman told the panel.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy questioned whether the Capitol Police was suffering from a lack of resources, given that his panel has met the department’s funding requests.