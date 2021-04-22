Summit highlights formidable challenges to climate action

President Joe Biden’s new target for cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions drew mixed reactions from advocates and lawmakers alike, underscoring the difficult task ahead as his administration tries to wean the country and the rest of the world off of fossil fuels at a pace that avoids the worst impacts of climate change.

Biden celebrated Earth Day by kicking off a two-day virtual climate summit and announcing a new goal to cut U.S. emissions 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, en route to a net-zero economy by mid-century. A net-zero economy is one that eliminates as much greenhouse gas pollution as it produces.

Biden noted that more than 85 percent of the world’s emissions still come from other countries, though the majority of emissions come from a few dozen industrialized nations. The United States is the largest historical emitter and currently the second-largest behind China.

“All of us, and particularly those of us who represent the world's largest economies, we have to step up,” Biden said.

But it remains to be seen whether Biden can forge the kind of unity at home and abroad required to make big changes.