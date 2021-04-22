Though never adopted, the ‘Green New Deal’ left its mark

When they first introduced their Green New Deal resolutions as a nonbinding legislative blueprint to tackle climate change and economic inequality two years ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Edward J. Markey faced a chorus of opposition from Republicans who framed it as a socialist manifesto.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Markey, D-Mass., filed new versions of the resolution this week, and while the political landscape in Washington has changed dramatically since their first effort, the attention-grabbing knack of the Green New Deal persists, and its influence can be seen in the aggressive climate agenda set by President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers who now control both chambers of Congress.

Biden and his administration have not embraced the Green New Deal label for their $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, but his campaign called the resolution a “crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face,” and the White House’s climate agenda shares common themes with some of its languages, phrases and objectives.

In their proposals, both camps invoke the legacy of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who championed government work programs during the Great Depression.

[A reshaped battlefield for climate policy]