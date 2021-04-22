10 issues to watch at the White House climate summit

Representatives of 40 nations will convene at the White House on Thursday for the start of a two-day climate summit the Biden administration organized to seek pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Those promises are critical to lowering heat-trapping gases that have plunged the planet into a precarious state, and the details of how nations aim to achieve those cuts are critical too.

The talks, to be held virtually, will focus first on high-emitting countries before turning to remarks from Cabinet, business, state and local officials, White House representatives said. They said the summit will not include bilateral meetings or side "Zoom rooms.”

Climate pledges are known for being vague. But the details on financing, adaptation, industries, youth and economic inequality that emerge during the talks will highlight hurdles to cutting global emissions. They'll also flag points of tension in the run-up to international talks scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland, where delegates for nearly every country are expected to appear.

Digging past the headline numbers and comments, here are 10 themes to follow in the talks: