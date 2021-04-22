‘It’s still really early’: GOP undeterred by Democratic fundraising in Senate battle

The four Democratic senators facing competitive races next year have already begun filling their campaign coffers, but Republicans looking to defeat them aren’t concerned by their early hauls.

The GOP needs a net gain of just one seat to win control of the Senate next year. So far, none of the four vulnerable Democrats have GOP opponents who came close to matching their fundraising in the first quarter, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission last week. Republicans caution that there is still plenty of time for these races to develop. Senate challengers in recent election cycles have typically announced their campaigns 12 to 16 months ahead of Election Day, which is still more than 18 months away.

“We’re going to talk about the issues, and it won’t matter how much money people have,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott said Tuesday in a brief interview.

“I’m going to work hard to continue to raise money, our candidates are,” the Florida Republican added. “But in the end, if you’re on the wrong side of the issues, you’re going to lose.”

Weighing runs

While party fundraising and money from super PACs that do not have contribution limits can affect races, fundraising by candidates can give them an advantage because they pay lower rates for television ads than outside groups. The four Democratic senators in states Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as Senate battlegrounds wasted no time ramping up their fundraising operations, with each raising more than $2 million in the first quarter.