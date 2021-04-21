Garland launches probe into Minneapolis Police Department

Senators raised the issue of consent decrees during Garland’s confirmation hearing in February, when the former federal judge said he was “shocked by what I saw on videos of Black Americans being killed over this last summer.”

“I do think it created a moment in the national life that brought attention from people who had not seen what black Americans and other members of communities of color had known for decades,” Garland said at the time. “But it did bring everything to the fore and created a moment in which we have an opportunity to make dramatic changes and really bring forth equal justice under the law, which is our commitment of the Justice Department.”

The new probe could also factor into the Senate debate over the confirmation of Vanita Gupta to be the No. 3 official at the Justice Department and Kristen Clarke to run the Civil Rights Division. The Senate is set to vote to confirm Gupta, who backs the use of pattern-or-practice investigations, Wednesday afternoon, and the Judiciary Committee is still considering Clarke's nomination.

Garland said Wednesday that the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will look more generally at the Minneapolis Police Department’s possible use of excessive force, including during protests. It will also look at whether the MPD engages in discriminatory conduct, and whether its treatment of those with behavioral health disabilities is unlawful.

The investigation will include a comprehensive review of the MPD’s policies, training, supervision and use-of-force investigations, Garland said. It will also assess the effectiveness of the MPD’s current systems of accountability “and whether other mechanisms are needed to ensure constitutional and lawful policing.”