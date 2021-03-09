Senate Republicans paint Gupta as ‘strident’ partisan

Civil rights lawyer Vanita Gupta told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that she would abandon some of the harsh partisan rhetoric she used over the past four years if confirmed for the No. 3 position at the Justice Department.

Committee Republicans aired their concerns at the confirmation hearing for Gupta, who as president and chief executive officer of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights often was critical of former President Donald Trump, his judicial picks and committee Republicans themselves.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the Judiciary Committee’s top Republican, questioned how her public persona of “strident liberal advocacy” would affect her work in a role that includes overseeing enforcement of the nation’s antitrust, civil rights and tax laws.

Grassley said Gupta’s tweets painted Republicans with a broad brush, called the party’s national convention last year “three nights of racism, xenophobia and outrageous lies” and attacked the character of Trump-appointed judges who would handle cases that the Justice Department files with her name on them.

“Judges have thick skins, but the fact is that her name is going to be on hundreds, maybe thousands, of briefs before those judges whose character she frequently maligned,” Grassley said.