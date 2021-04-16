Johnson & Johnson pause slows vaccines for homeless, homebound

The pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be jeopardizing access for some of the trickiest people to vaccinate, public health experts say.

While the pause won't make much of a dent in overall supply because of pre-existing manufacturing issues, the vaccine has unique properties that make it easy to use.

It's stable at refrigerator temperatures and can be transported without cumbersome freezers or dry ice. The single-shot vaccine was ideal for reaching people without cellphones and remote homebound seniors who required long trips to reach.

The pause will have a ripple effect at the thousands of neighborhood pharmacies working with the federal government toward President Joe Biden’s promise of placing a vaccination site within five miles of every American’s home. The CDC did not respond to a question about how many pharmacies had only been offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.