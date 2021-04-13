Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause likely to last only a few days

Federal officials say they expect the recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to last only a few days and said it should not impact the United States' vaccination goals.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced early Tuesday morning that the agencies recommended a pause in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations while the agencies reviewed safety data. Six female patients who received the vaccine reported blood clots six to 13 days after vaccination. Each of the women was between ages 18 and 48. So far, 6.8 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks told reporters on a call the pause is necessary to educate providers about the type of blood clot caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Standard blood clot treatment does not work for this type of clot, and if the standard course of treatment is followed, it could cause further harm or even be fatal.

Marks said there is no known link to birth control or contraceptives. The only hypothesis health officials mentioned is that the adenovirus vaccine creates an extreme immune reaction in some people that causes platelet clots.

The Vaccine Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Wednesday to review these cases and discuss the potential significance.