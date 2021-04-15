Health officials push vaccinations as Fauci and Jordan spar

The nation’s top infectious disease officials were hesitant during a House committee hearing Thursday to set a specific COVID-19 caseload threshold for rolling back public health guidelines meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the nation should focus on vaccinating people quickly while trying to drive down the spread of the virus. Fauci said the current average number of new reported cases each day is at an “unacceptably high level.”

The seven-day average of U.S. cases was 69,577 as of April 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, well below the peak of almost 250,000 daily COVID-19 cases in January but higher than during most of last month. The caseload is similar to what it was in July 2020.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pressed Fauci to specify a threshold that would indicate when Americans could “get their liberties back.”

“If I have a number, it would have to be my best estimate, and that would be that the number of infections per day are well below 10,000 per day,” Fauci said. “At that point and up to that point, there would be a gradual pulling back of some of the restrictions you’re talking about, particularly when people are vaccinated more and more.”