Broader vaccine eligibility may exacerbate racial inequities

States and the federal government are trying to stop the COVID-19 vaccine equity gap from growing as vaccine eligibility opens up to all adults — but officials don't have much time.

Black and Hispanic individuals are getting shots at a lower rate than white Americans, and polling indicates this is due more to challenges in getting the vaccine than a vaccine hesitancy problem. President Joe Biden has said states would open up vaccine eligibility for all adults by April 19, and public health experts say that could exacerbate the equity gap unless states work quickly to level the playing field.

[White House resists pressure to space out COVID-19 vaccine doses]

The Biden administration is taking some steps to deliver more vaccines to vulnerable underserved groups through its community health center vaccination program, and the president's COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force is drafting recommendations to ensure an equitable rollout. But community health centers were only allocated 1 million doses in the initial rollout of the program, and Biden's health equity group has yet to formalize recommendations to states.

Meanwhile, Black people represent just 8.4 percent of people who have received at least one dose, and Hispanic people represented 11.1 percent. In contrast, white people represented 65 percent of people with at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.