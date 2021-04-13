White House resists pressure to space out COVID-19 vaccine doses

Calls to administer as many first doses of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible are growing and the White House faces questions about why it’s not redirecting vaccines to hot spots as some U.S. regions see surges of the disease and problems have halted the delivery of millions of doses.

Manufacturing mistakes and reports of an extremely rare but serious blood clot have put on hold millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, stretching supply.

President Joe Biden’s pandemic response strategy, released on his second day in office, said the federal government would explore strategies to conserve COVID-19 vaccine doses. But in the three months since, administration officials haven’t budged on declining to space out doses or follow other recommendations from some public health experts.

The Biden administration is counting on vaccines to stamp out surges driven by the more infectious and more deadly B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom. The question among some former Biden advisers is why the United States wouldn’t flood the country with as many first doses as possible to ensure that happens.

“You can protect two people at 80 percent effectiveness or you can protect one person with 90 percent effectiveness,” said University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, a former Biden adviser. “It’s simple math.”