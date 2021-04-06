Slain Capitol Police officer to lie in honor in Rotunda next week

Capitol Police Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on April 13, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Tuesday.

Evans was killed on Friday when Noah Green, 25, struck him and another officer with his car before ramming a barricade on the North side of the Capitol. Green died after being shot by Capitol Police.

“In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful,” said Pelosi and Schumer in a statement.

Evans is the sixth person and the fourth Capitol Police officer to receive the distinction of lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, a designation for those who were not government or military officials.

Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the violent attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, was honored in the rotunda on Feb. 3. Before the deaths of Sicknick and Evans this year, the last time a member of the force was killed defending the Capitol was in 1998, when Officer Jacob J. Chestnut and Detective John M. Gibson were murdered by a gunman attempting to force his way into the building.