Race ratings: Three of four special elections are Solid Democratic

ANALYSIS — One down, four to go in the first batch of House special elections of 2021. And the biggest race to watch is coming up in May.

Republican Julia Letlow won the race for Louisiana’s 5th District outright Saturday by receiving a majority of the vote. She had the backing of Donald Trump but didn’t need it. It was an endorsement meant to pad the win-loss record of the former president in a race where Letlow was the clear front-runner from the outset in a northeast Louisiana district that was not at risk of going Democratic.

A bigger question is whether Trump gets involved in Texas’ 6th District, where he could boost a GOP candidate in a more crowded field of contenders but also be a potential liability in a suburban seat he only narrowly carried in 2020.

Of course, caution is always necessary when extrapolating special election results on to the next regular elections. Four years ago, Republicans thumped their chests after holding Georgia’s 6th District in the most expensive House election in history. A year and a half later, they lost a net of 40 seats (including Georgia’s 6th) and the House majority.

At the same time, special elections can provide useful windows into the future. While it was technically a redo election and not a special election, and with the benefit of knowing the 2020 election results, the September 2019 special election in North Carolina’s 9th District contained some important lessons. Democrats were able to boost their margins in the suburbs, Republicans gained in rural areas and the GOP held a Trump 2016 district.