Mayorkas defends border response, expects 20-year high

The U.S. is on track to see more migrants at the border than it has in two decades, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday, previewing plans to revamp refugee and asylum processes one day before he is set to testify before Congress.

In a lengthy statement, Mayorkas defended the Biden administration’s response to increasing levels of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. He called it a “difficult” situation but said the U.S. is “working around the clock” to manage the situation.

“We are making progress and we are executing on our plan. It will take time, and we will not waver in our commitment to succeed,” he said.

He also blamed some of the challenges at the border on the former Trump administration, which he said “dismantled the asylum system” and failed to properly plan for the coronavirus pandemic.

[As more migrant children arrive, Biden faces political hurdles]