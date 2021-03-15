“I am deeply grateful to the [Independent Restaurant Coalition], our congressional champions, and the White House for fighting for jobs like mine,” Pilar Garcia, former general manager of Woodfired Cantina in St. Paul, Minn., said in a release sent out by the IRC. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, countless servers, bussers, hosts, managers, chefs, and porters will not be sent to the unemployment line. These grants will lift up the entire restaurant community, and the impact of saving jobs will ripple throughout our national economy.”

That part was so popular that Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who voted “no” on the bill, touted it on Twitter. Wicker co-sponsored legislation to set up such a grant program, but he still voted against the bill. That’s a crack in the GOP armor that showed up within hours of final passage on Wednesday.

You know who else likes it? Local governments. A typical line of attack from Republicans is that the package is a “Pelosi payout” or some such thing, as if the only local government to get help is San Francisco, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district. But the National Coalition of Counties, which represents 40,000 elected officials (they aren’t all Democrats), says the package is a lifeline.

“While counties face record demand for essential services, we have shed jobs at rates far outpacing the rest of the economy. Even as the nation’s economy inches toward recovery, one in every 10 jobs yet to be recovered is from our local governments. The American Rescue Plan advances us on the road to recovery, honors our frontline heroes, and equips us to help end the pandemic and drive economic recovery,” coalition executive director Matthew Chase said in a statement.

Translation? Cops, firefighters, ambulance drivers don’t have to worry about pink slips.