Since January lawmakers have been queuing up at the chamber doors, rummaging through their pockets and sliding bags and other belongings across a table before they walk through the metal detectors. It’s a common sight at sports stadiums or concert venues, less so in the House of Representatives.

“This is bulls---,” Rep. Rodney Davis said on Jan. 12, summing up how some Republicans feel about the new security measure.

Two months later, the outrage has cooled somewhat, but a question remains: Is this the new normal?

Republicans who once made a scene, shouting at Capitol Police or dodging the screenings, are now complying as quietly as they would at the airport. They may not be happy about it, but it’s starting to feel routine.

Drab and grey, the metal detectors are either symbols of broken trust or hollow security theater, depending on who you ask. In interviews around the Capitol hallways over the last couple weeks, members of Congress said they don’t see them disappearing anytime soon.