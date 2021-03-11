Ethics panel examining appeals of magnetometer fines for two GOP members

The House Ethics Committee is considering the appeals of two Republicans who were penalized thousands of dollars for circumventing security screening set up outside the chamber floor after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andrew Clyde of Georgia were both fined for skirting the metal detectors.

They are accused of violating the rule adopted by the House in February to address security concerns. Magnetometers were installed at the entrance to the House chamber Jan. 12, a move that elicited strong opposition from Republicans and engulfed members in partisan bickering.

When the Capitol Police notices a member violating the rule, the department provides a report to acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett, who is then tasked with imposing the $5,000 fine for first-time offenders and $10,000 for subsequent infractions.

Clyde has been cited for two violations: one on Feb. 3 for $5,000 and another violation on Feb. 5 for $10,000. Gohmert was fined $5,000 for a Feb. 4 violation.