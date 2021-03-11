Roughly 1 in 10 members of Congress contracted COVID-19 in the past year since the pandemic significantly changed daily life in the United States and on Capitol Hill.

At least 71 lawmakers had COVID-19 at some point in 2020 or 2021, based on public statements they made about testing or being presumed positive for the virus or testing positive for antibodies, according to a GovTrack database.

The number could actually be higher because roughly five dozen other lawmakers quarantined after potential exposure to COVID-19, and not all reported after leaving isolation whether they had been tested and received a negative result.

The majority of the 71 member cases occurred in just three consecutive months: November (25 percent) December (13 percent) and January (24 percent). Many of the January cases are suspected to have stemmed from the Capitol insurrection that month, when lawmakers packed together in secure locations as police fought off the rioters.

COVID-19 vaccines were made available to lawmakers starting in mid-December, meaning most members who wanted to get vaccinated likely would’ve received both shots by the end of January.