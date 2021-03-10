Biden’s pick for deputy budget director loses GOP support in committee

The first of two Senate panels advanced President Joe Biden’s pick for deputy White House budget director on Wednesday morning, but not without some unexpected partisan fireworks.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s party-line vote of 7-6 in favor of the nomination of Shalanda Young to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget was a somewhat surprising reversal from the bipartisan accolades Young has won thus far.

The panel's top Republican, Ohio’s Rob Portman, based his opposition on Young’s support for removing the Hyde amendment from federal law. The 45-year old provision, named for former Rep. Henry J. Hyde, R-Ill., prohibits federal funding for abortions with limited exceptions for rape, incest or the woman’s life.

“I had planned to support Ms. Young based on her testimony before the committee,” Portman said. “In reviewing her answers to the committee’s questions for the record, though, I’ve got to say I was really troubled by her responses, particularly her strong advocacy for eliminating the Hyde amendment.”

Democrats say they’ll try to remove the Hyde amendment from the annual Labor-HHS-Education appropriations bill later this year. Democrats also didn’t include explicit Hyde restrictions on federal health care funds in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package set to clear Congress later today, infuriating some Republicans.