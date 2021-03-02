Young wins bipartisan backing for deputy OMB director slot

President Joe Biden's nominee for deputy budget director is on track to sail through the Senate after members on both sides of the Budget Committee pledged support for her at a hearing Tuesday.

Ranking member Lindsey Graham told Shalanda Young, the former top Democratic aide on the House Appropriations Committee, that she was “highly qualified” for the No. 2 role at the Office of Management and Budget. “Everybody that deals with you on our side has nothing but good things to say,” Graham said. “You might talk me out of voting for you, but I doubt it.”

Young spent the last four years running the Democratic staff on the House Appropriations Committee, starting when former Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., was ranking member and continuing while Lowey held the gavel the last two years. She's worked for the House panel since 2007, and has forged relationships on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers, winning the endorsement of Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., among others.

Biden nominated Young for the position in January, which would put her in charge of the budget portfolio at OMB working under his pick to lead the agency, Center for American Progress President and CEO Neera Tanden.

But Tanden's nomination got off to a rocky start with nearly uniform GOP opposition due to past Twitter attacks, and Democrat Joe Manchin III of West Virginia has said he won't support Tanden.