Capitol Police chief disputes FBI’s account of pre-insurrection warnings

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said her department received only an email warning of “war” at the Capitol, disputing testimony Tuesday by FBI Director Christopher Wray, who said his agency communicated the intelligence three different ways on the eve of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“The FBI only sent the email,” Pittman told House appropriators Wednesday.

Pittman appeared before the Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee asking for a fiscal 2022 budget of $619.2 million, a boost of more than $100 million over the past year.

The budget request would add 212 sworn officers to fund a total of 2,112 uniformed and 453 civilian employees. The force would use the additional officers for a standby quick response force, as threat assessment agents and as dignitary protection agents.

Wray testified on Tuesday that the raw, unverified situational information report prepared Jan. 5 by the FBI’s field office in Norfolk, Va., was shared with the Capitol Police via an email to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, verbally through a command post briefing and as a post on a law enforcement portal.