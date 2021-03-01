House Ethics continues probe of Guam delegate

After more than a year of investigating, the House Ethics Committee is still working to determine whether Guam Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas misused campaign funds, accepted improper contributions and engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a member of his congressional staff.

The Ethics panel is not usually quick to act on referrals from the Office of Congressional Ethics. For example, after it received a report concerning Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in 2013, it took the committee six years to resolve the Washington Republican’s inappropriate use of funds.

It is unclear what progress the investigative subcommittee has made into the San Nicolas matter and when it will be completed.

John Paul Manuel, the former campaign chairman for San Nicolas, told the Office of Congressional Ethics that San Nicolas accepted $10,000 in unreported cash from a local businessman, Andrew Park, during his initial run for Congress. Campaigns are limited to accepting a maximum of $100 in cash from a particular source, according to the Federal Election Commission.

San Nicolas, a Democrat, was first elected in 2018 and was reelected in November.