Capitol Police investigating 35 officers after Jan. 6 insurrection

Thirty-five Capitol Police officers are being investigated by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility for their actions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Six of those officers are suspended with pay, according to John Stolnis, a spokesperson for the department.

“The investigation into the January 6 attack remains under investigation. Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day. We currently have suspended six of those officers with pay,” Stolnis said in an emailed statement. “Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline.”

The Office of Professional Responsibility, which investigates officer misconduct, has in some instances shown a reluctance to hold its officers to account for egregious actions. A wide-ranging review is underway by the Capitol Police Office of Inspector General, as well as congressional inquiries into the force.

The disclosure comes days after Capitol Police leadership was dealt a significant blow in the form of seven "no confidence" votes from the union. Pittman, who assumed her role on Jan. 8, received a no confidence vote of 92 percent.