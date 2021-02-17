Watch: Biden invests $1.6 billion in COVID-19 tests, genomic sequencing
By Ariel Cohen and Thomas McKinlessPosted February 17, 2021 at 6:12pm
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will make investments in COVID-19 testing and tracing while waiting for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to appropriate more funds through a pandemic relief package. See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Ariel Cohen's breakdown of the $1.6 billion investment.
