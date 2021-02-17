Biden invests $1.6 billion in COVID-19 tests, genomic sequencing

The Biden administration plans to invest $1.6 billion toward improving COVID-19 testing and genomic sequencing of the coronavirus while it waits for lawmakers to approve more funds through the congressional COVID-19 relief package.

The new investments are designed to expand COVID-19 testing in schools and underserved communities, ramp up domestic manufacturing of testing supplies and raw materials to address shortages and rapidly increase genomic sequencing of the virus to better track COVID-19 variants and mutations, national testing coordinator Carole Johnson told reporters Wednesday. Public health officials said the increase in testing would help Americans safely return to work and school and the investment in variant tracking could help prevent the spread of mutations.

“To be clear, these resources are a significant help in the short term but they are far from what's necessary to meet the needs for community testing across the country. They are merely a bridge until Congress passes the American Rescue Plan,” Johnson said, referring to Biden's proposal.

Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package includes $49 billion for COVID-19 testing and $1.8 billion for genomic sequencing.

The Department of Health and Human Services will partner with the Department of Defense to make a $650 million investment to expand testing in K-8 schools and congregate settings, such as homeless shelters. The departments will help create testing hubs that partner with laboratories across the country and expect to perform an additional 25 million tests per month.