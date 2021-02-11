Vaccine push may leave behind diverse communities

Federal data shows minority communities have gotten disproportionately smaller numbers of the coronavirus vaccines so far, and experts say that means it could take the nation longer to return to normal.

The inequitable vaccine distribution means fewer people in the communities hardest hit by the virus have received either of the vaccines available in the country. Both the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released data showing that the distribution is off even among the front-line worker population.

That means medical support staff and other health care workers are probably not getting vaccinated, said Samantha Artiga, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Racial Equity and Health Policy program.

“The data so far that we’ve seen, showing that people of color have received smaller shares of vaccination, is at odds with what we know about the underlying racial ethnic composition of the health care workforce,” Artiga said.

The latest CDC data shows the national vaccine distribution at about 60 percent white, 11 percent Hispanic or Latino, 5 percent Black and 6 percent Asian. The remainder are Native American, Pacific Islander or two or more races. However, the data does not include complete demographics for almost half of patients, since less than half of all states report the demographics for their vaccine rollout.