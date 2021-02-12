Power-sharing rules spark big Senate Appropriations realignment

Senate Appropriations Committee leaders on Friday announced subcommittee leaders and membership for the 117th Congress, including big changes in Democratic leadership that are the result of a new power-sharing rule.

The rule, which senior members of the party unsuccessfully tried to delay by two years, prevents chairs of so-called "A" committees from picking subcommittee leadership spots until all the committee's Democrats had an opportunity to pick up a gavel.

On Appropriations, that rule appears to have prevented full committee chairman Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont from continuing as chairman of the State-Foreign Operations subcommittee, and blocked Rhode Island's Jack Reed from claiming a gavel until after much more junior members.

Washington's Patty Murray, chairwoman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, was able keep her spot as the top Democrat on the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations subcommittee, however.

In total, nine of the 12 subcommittees have new Democratic leaders.