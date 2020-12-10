Democrats’ rule change could spark Senate Appropriations shakeup

A sweeping caucus rule change adopted by Senate Democrats this week would upend the traditional seniority structure on some of the most powerful committees.

The new rule says that the top Democrats on "A" committees can't also be subcommittee chairpersons or ranking members until more junior members of that panel get a chance to claim a subcommittee, in order of their seniority within the broader Democratic Caucus. The rule change was described by Senate Democratic aides who spoke on condition of anonymity.

While "A" committees cover most of the Senate's panels, the impact is likely to be most acute on Appropriations, where subcommittees play a major role in drafting "must-pass" legislation every year. The panels have responsibility for carving up some $1.4 trillion in federal agency budgets and are considered some of the most plum assignments on Capitol Hill.

In practice, the new rule, sponsored by Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., may not lead to a big subcommittee shuffle on Appropriations next year. But the broader push to spread responsibilities around the caucus has already resulted in a vacancy at Defense appropriations, since Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., is stepping down from that panel to focus on his role as top Democrat on Judiciary.

Other top appropriators who could potentially be affected include: