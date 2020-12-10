Senate Democrats’ rules changes restrict top leaders’ committee roles

Senate Democrats on Wednesday made some of the most significant rules changes for their caucus in years, one of which will restrict their leaders from standing atop too many top committee slots.

For example, Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois is poised to take the top Democratic seat on the Judiciary Committee in the upcoming 117th Congress and remain whip, but the caucus rules change would require him to give up a top subcommittee role to do so. In Durbin’s case, that means he will relinquish the top slot on the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

The caucus adopted a proposal from Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia that limits the No. 2 Democrat to be chair or ranking member of only one committee or subcommittee, according to a Democratic aide. It also prevents the party’s leader from being the chair or ranking member of any Senate committee or subcommittee.

The rules change came into focus late Wednesday — hours after the first vote — following confusion over whether Kaine’s proposal won out over other options.

The discussion over who gets top committee spots and how many they can hold was sparked after Durbin announced he would seek the top spot on the Judiciary Committee after ranking member Dianne Feinstein of California announced last month she would step aside. Durbin, who initially said he wanted to lead both Judiciary and the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, later said he would give up the subcommittee to lead Judiciary.