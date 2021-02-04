Senate Democrats weigh two-year delay of panel seniority rule
Senate Democrats on Thursday were voting on whether to postpone a caucus rule change that would have more evenly distributed subcommittee chairmanships and possibly reduced the number of gavels more senior Democrats are allowed to hold at one time.
Ballots were being collected from senators and the result of the vote wasn't yet known Thursday evening, according to Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Thomas R. Carper of Delaware.
The debate comes just two months after the caucus voted to adopt a new rule proposed by Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., that said the top Democrats on panels considered "A" committees shouldn't get to also hold a subcommittee gavel until more junior members have an opportunity.
The new proposal wouldn’t go into effect for another two years until the 118th Congress under a revision the rule's critics were backing, according to Carper. In addition, Carper and other critics of the so-called Murphy rule were seeking another avenue to ensure younger members don't get left out of key panel roles: expand the number of subcommittees.
“I'd like for us to hit the pause button for two years on the Murphy rule and encourage our leadership to ensure that everybody has a gavel,” Carper said. “If you think about all the committees and all the subcommittees we have, that's not a hard thing to do.”
If needed, Carper said Democrats could “carve out an extra subcommittee to make sure we meet that goal.”
Murphy couldn't be reached for comment Thursday. He acknowledged the pushback on Wednesday but continued to defend the rule, arguing “it makes sense to distribute power and responsibilities in the caucus a little bit more than we do now without blowing up the seniority system.”
The possible reversal follows push back from senior senators, including Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy. The Murphy rule could have removed Leahy as the top Democrat on the State-Foreign Operations subcommittee.
Sen. Patty Murray, chairwoman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, might have been elbowed out as chairwoman of the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations subcommittee. And Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed could have lost his role as the chairman of the Transportation-HUD subcommittee.
For his part, Carper — chairman of Environment and Public Works — could lose his ability to lead the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, part of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
Leahy has not been shy about his frustration with the change, saying that he would hold certain subcommittee budget hearings at the full committee level instead of the subcommittee level. Leahy specifically said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be one of the administration officials to testify in front of the full committee, if the new rule were to go into effect.
On Wednesday, Leahy told CQ Roll Call that appropriations subcommittees have “got to have people in there who know what they're doing.” He declined to discuss the renewed caucus deliberations on the Murphy rule on Thursday. "I've been here for 47 years, and I have never once discussed anything in the caucus in 47 years," Leahy said.
Reed also declined to comment on the discussions.
Mary Ellen McIntire contributed to this report.