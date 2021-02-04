Senate Democrats weigh two-year delay of panel seniority rule

Senate Democrats on Thursday were voting on whether to postpone a caucus rule change that would have more evenly distributed subcommittee chairmanships and possibly reduced the number of gavels more senior Democrats are allowed to hold at one time.

Ballots were being collected from senators and the result of the vote wasn't yet known Thursday evening, according to Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Thomas R. Carper of Delaware.

The debate comes just two months after the caucus voted to adopt a new rule proposed by Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., that said the top Democrats on panels considered "A" committees shouldn't get to also hold a subcommittee gavel until more junior members have an opportunity.

The new proposal wouldn’t go into effect for another two years until the 118th Congress under a revision the rule's critics were backing, according to Carper. In addition, Carper and other critics of the so-called Murphy rule were seeking another avenue to ensure younger members don't get left out of key panel roles: expand the number of subcommittees.

“I'd like for us to hit the pause button for two years on the Murphy rule and encourage our leadership to ensure that everybody has a gavel,” Carper said. “If you think about all the committees and all the subcommittees we have, that's not a hard thing to do.”