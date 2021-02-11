Biden budget release faces extended delay

The Biden administration still has no public timeline for sending the president's first budget request to Congress.

While first-year presidential budget delays have become something of a tradition, initial "skinny" versions have often come sooner. President Barack Obama released early details on Feb. 26, 2009; his predecessor, George W. Bush, did so on Feb. 28, 2001. Bill Clinton gave an overview in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 17, 1993.

President Donald Trump set a perhaps modern record for delays: departments and agencies got their topline numbers from the Trump administration on Feb. 27, 2017 in a process known as a "passback." But details weren't released to the public until a skinny budget was released March 16.

This year, that might be an aggressive timeline since administration officials say the Office of Management and Budget is still dealing with the aftereffects of obstinance from the outgoing Trump administration during the presidential transition.

“In a dramatic departure from past presidential transitions, the previous administration’s political appointees at OMB placed severe limits on the type of assistance career professionals could provide the Biden transition team, including blocking analytical work that is necessary to developing a budget," OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander said in a statement to CQ Roll Call.