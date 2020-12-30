President-elect Joe Biden's transition is warning that a lack of cooperation from the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget is making it difficult for the incoming team to determine coronavirus-related spending needs and could delay the fiscal 2022 budget process.

"There are also health and economic repercussions to this obstruction. OMB is integral to our federal government efficiently and effectively addressing COVID. OMB leadership's refusal to fully cooperate impairs our ability to identify opportunities to maximize the relief going out to Americans during the pandemic," Yohannes Abraham, the executive director of the Biden-Harris transition, said Wednesday.

The start of an administration often leads to a delay in the first release of the president's budget from the usual February date, but Abraham indicated the lack of assistance from current OMB officials could further complicate things next year.

"The production of the budget takes many person hours and it takes the analytical support that has been a part of OMB's engagement with prior transitions that we have not been in receipt of," Abraham told reporters Wednesday. "And it leaves us in the dark, as it relates to COVID-related expenditures and critical gaps."

At the top level, incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the team was aware that additional funding would be required for coronavirus response, including vaccine distribution infrastructure.