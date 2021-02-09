Budget nominee Tanden pledges to work with Republicans if confirmed

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, plans to tell senators Tuesday that she will work with Republicans and Democrats if she is confirmed.

Tanden, who has spent years leading a left-leaning think tank and being highly critical of Republican lawmakers, intends to tell the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that she knows “the role of OMB director is different from some of my past positions.”

“Over the last few years, it’s been part of my role to be an impassioned advocate. I understand, though, that the role of OMB Director calls for bipartisan action, as well as a nonpartisan adherence to facts and evidence,” Tanden says in prepared remarks.

Tanden will also describe experiences she had while younger, when her family relied on food aid and rental assistance from the federal government.