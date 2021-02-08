Senate confirms McDonough as VA secretary

The Senate voted 87-7 Monday to confirm Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, making him the second nonveteran in history to helm the massive federal agency that oversees health care and other benefits for the nation’s veterans.

McDonough, 51, received a muted reception from veterans groups when President Joe Biden announced his nomination in December, as critics picked at McDonough’s lack of military experience.

But McDonough, who served as deputy national security adviser for the Obama White House before becoming chief of staff from 2013 to 2017, sought to make up for what he lacked in military experience by playing up his knowledge of government during a Jan. 27 hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee.

McDonough emphasized that he understands government from “both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue,” allowing him to successfully navigate the VA’s vast bureaucracy.

“As a former White House chief of staff, I bring a deep and extensive knowledge of government to this position,” McDonough said. “And I know when our government is at its best it can help our veterans to live in dignity and security.”